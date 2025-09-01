Ibas Swears In Rivers Elected Council Chairmen

The sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (retd.), has sworn in the 23 newly elected Local Government Chairmen, that emerged from last Saturday’s Local Government election, calling on them to shun self-interest and embrace transparent.

He also tasked them on accountable, and reform-driven leadership, stressing that

leadership must move beyond the politics of patronage and focus on delivering measurable services that improve the lives of citizens at the grassroots

The swearing-in ceremony tool place on Monday at the Government House in Port Harcourt, where he commended the peaceful conduct of the August 30, 2025, Local Government elections, describing it as a decisive step towards reinstating constitutional order and a testament to the resilience of Rivers people.

Recall that in the election, the All Progressives Congress APC won 20 local government areas out of the state’s 23 council areas, while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won in three LGAs.

Ibas said: “This victory is not a prize to be enjoyed. It is a burden to be carried. It is not an entitlement, but a duty. It is not a call to self-interest, but to selfless service.

“You proved that democracy belongs to the people, that power must flow from the consent of the governed, and that no obstacle can weaken the resolve of a united citizenry.”

Also, lauded the electorate and the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) for what he called a credible and rancor-free process.

He urged the new council bosses to familiarize themselves with the constitution and statutes guiding the local government system. Make peace and security a priority by working with traditional rulers, security agencies, and community leaders.”

He also appealed to them to strengthen local economies through support for small businesses, infrastructure upgrades, and investments in education, stressing that “Without peace, there can be no progress,” he cautioned.

The Sole Administrator added that his administration is carrying out reforms in the state, including in biometrics enrollment of local government staff, urging the council bosses to support the process for effective planning and payroll management.