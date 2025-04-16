Ibas Seeks Support From Nat’l Assembly To Administer Rivers

Share

Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), has called on the National Assembly to support the emergency administration in the State, emphasizing Rivers’ strategic importance as a hub for maritime, oil and gas, and other industrial activities in Nigeria.

Ibas made the appeal on Wednesday while receiving members of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Assets, who were on an oversight visit.

He stated that his administration has brought relative stability to the State over the past few weeks.

He urged the National Assembly to continue supporting his efforts to reposition Rivers State.

Addressing the Lawmakers, led by the Chairman of the Committee, Ademorin Kuye, and accompanied by a delegation from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ibas lamented that years of neglect, vandalism, and under-utilization had left many public assets in dire need of rehabilitation and strategic realignment.

“Your presence here today is not only timely, but also instructive, as it underscores the commitment of the National Assembly to ensuring the efficient use and effective management of federal assets across the federation,” he said.

He noted that several assets in the State currently operate under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework, including the Onne Ports Complex, various oil and gas service zones, and certain Nigerian Ports Authority facilities.

“I believe the National Assembly, through this Committee, is well positioned to help fine-tune existing Public-Private Partnership arrangements by ensuring greater transparency, adherence to contractual obligations, and improved monitoring mechanisms,” Ibas stated.

“We must work together to ensure that these partnerships truly deliver value for money and serve the best interests of our people.

“It is also important to emphasize the significance of this oversight visit in evaluating the state of critical infrastructure in our state.”

Reflecting on his administration’s achievements so far, Ibas said: “In the past few weeks, our administration has prioritized the stabilization of the State’s security environment and the peaceful resolution of political conflicts that had threatened to erode public trust and economic progress.

“Through consultations, peace-building engagements, and coordination with security agencies, we have taken deliberate steps to restore normalcy and strengthen the fabric of unity in Rivers State.”

He concluded by appealing for continued support from the legislature, saying, “As we look to the future, the success of our administration’s mandate will largely depend on sustained collaboration and the support of institutions such as yours.

“We count on your expertise and your legislative support as we work to enhance the value of federal assets in the state, improve service delivery, and stimulate economic growth.”

Share