Ibas’ Security Aides Protest Unpaid Allowances In Govt House

Security personnel who worked in the administration of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), the sole administrator of Rivers State, staged a protest in Government House, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday over unpaid allowances.

A Government House source, who witnessed the protest, said that Ibas was on his way to the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, to catch a flight to Abuja when the incident occured.

The protesters, including police officers and officers of the Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said they were owed allowances and threatened to prevent the sole administrator from leaving the Government House.

They said that Ibas was plotting to move away from the Government House, knowing fully that he owed them, screaming that Ibas was “leaving behind while going with much.”

As the security personnel continued with the protest, some top Ibas appointee intervened, appealing to them to exercise patience while they make efforts to meet their demand.

The source added that before Ibas eventually left for the airport, the demands of the protesting security officers were met.