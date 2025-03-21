IBAs Resumes Duty As Rivers Sole Administrator

Share

Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), yesterday resumed work and held a stakeholders meeting with some select stakeholders in the state Ibas, who was sworn-in by President Bola Tinubu a day earlier, stormed Government House, Port Harcourt yesterday morning and was conducted around by some government officials, who had earlier received him at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

The retired naval chief was with the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju and the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 16, at the airport from where he moved straight to the Government House.

The Sole Administrator also held a closed-door meeting with top security officers, Federal Government delegation and state government officials on how uphold law and order and smooth governance.

