Ibas Preaches Unity As Rivers Marks 58 Anniversary

The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), has called on all citizens to put the interest of Rivers State first in all their actions.

Ibas made this appeal on Sunday during a Thanksgiving service held at the Ecumenical Centre in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, as part of activities to mark the 58th anniversary of the creation of Rivers State.

He expressed enthusiasm that the current challenges will pass and that the state will rise stronger, more united, and more determined.

While acknowledging the state’s steady development, Ibas emphasised that more work remains to be done, particularly in expanding rural electrification, improving access to quality education, equipping youths with relevant skills, and building transparent and inclusive public institutions.

He also urged religious leaders to be defenders of truth and pillars of moral guidance.

Echoing the significance of the anniversary, the Ibas emphasises that the focus should not only be on celebrating the past but also on preparing for a future that raises leaders with character and integrity.

The service was attended by dignitaries, including the Chief Judge of the State, Secretary to the State Government, Acting Head of Service, service commanders, heads of paramilitary agencies, local government administrators and traditional rulers, amongst others.

