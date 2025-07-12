Ibas Orders Timely Completion Of Rivers Assembly Complex

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has ordered the immediate acceleration of work on the State House of Assembly Complex.

He gave this matching order during an inspection visit to the construction site along Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, on Friday, July 11.

Ibas asked the contractor handling the project to step up efforts without further delay, warning that any continued lag in execution would not be tolerated.

He expressed disappointment with the pace of work, noting that the contractor had fallen short of expectations despite clear timelines and ongoing supervision.

Ibas disclosed plans to summon the contractor for an emergency meeting to review the challenges and realign efforts toward delivering the project promptly.

“This project is of strategic importance, and we must treat it as such. The people of Rivers State expect results. Any further delays will be unacceptable. All hands must be on deck to meet the agreed timelines.

“From the consultants’ reports and what I have seen here today, the performance is far from satisfactory. The contractor needs to do a lot more. The current pace is unacceptable,” he said.