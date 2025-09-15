Ibas Defends Six-Month Tenure As Rivers Sole Administrator

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas (retd), has defended his six-month tenure, stating that he fulfilled President Bola Tinubu’s mandate and stabilised the oil-rich state.

Ibas made this remark a few days before the expiration of his tenure as the State prepares for the return of Governor Siminalayi Fubara to continue his democratic rule.

Speaking at the Interdenominational Thanksgiving Service in Port Harcourt on Sunday ahead of Fubara’s return to power, the sole administrator urged political stakeholders to lay down their differences, emphasising that the progress and prosperity of Rivers State must take precedence over personal or party interests.

Ibas’ remark is coming amid calls from opposition parties for an investigation into his tenure, particularly his management of the state’s resources during his six-month stay in Brick House.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) described Ibas’s six-month administration as a waste of time, declaring it unconstitutional, a violation of democratic norms, and demanding an investigation.

Meanwhile, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) dismissed the entire six-month rule under Ibas as an exercise in futility, claiming it lacked legitimacy from the outset.

The Labour Party (LP) also criticised the emergency rule, alleging it was designed to protect the interests of President Tinubu and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, rather than those of the people.

In contrast to the opposition’s stance, the All Progressives Congress (APC) praised Ibas for maintaining peace and upholding the rights of citizens during his time as sole administrator.

The party lauded his efforts in ensuring that democratic processes, especially the conduct of local government elections, remained intact, describing his leadership as a stabilising force in a previously tense political environment.

New Telegraph recalls that Rivers State had been engulfed in political turmoil for nearly two years, largely due to a power tussle between former Governor Nyesom Wike and his successor, Siminalayi Fubara, which resulted in a prolonged governance deadlock.

In response to the crisis, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency on March 18 and appointed Ibas as the sole administrator to manage the state’s affairs during the period.

Two days later, on March 20, both the House of Representatives and the Senate endorsed the President’s declaration, effectively suspending Fubara and the Rivers State House of Assembly away on forced holidays despite widespread public criticism.

Objecting to what they considered an unconstitutional move, 11 PDP governors filed a case at the Supreme Court, registered as SC/CV/329/2025. However, there has been no public update on the matter since then.

Following the reconciliation between Wike and Fubara, the political climate in Rivers has eased.

The state held its local government elections on August 30, with the ruling All Progressives Congress securing 20 seats and the PDP winning the remaining three.

With a few days to the end of his tenure, the sole administrator commenced the transition process ahead of the President’s reinstatement of the suspended governor by September 18.

Ibas, who had said last week that he had ‘successfully achieved’ the mandate given to him by President Bola Tinubu in Rivers State.

Ibas noted that his administration has laid the foundation for reconciliation and called on the people to nurture that effort so it can firmly take root.

He also appealed to all stakeholders, including leaders, elders, politicians, and citizens, to always prioritise the state’s well-being above all else.

Ibas stated, “Six months ago, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, declared a state of emergency in River State. At that moment, our beloved state stood at a crossroad, torn by divisions, instability, and broken trust. By God’s grace and with the support of Mr. President and all of you, we have worked through those difficult days together.

“Today, as a people, we return thanks to God for preserving our lives, granting us peace, and allowing the successful conduct of the local government council elections across the state and thus laying the foundation for the return of democratic governance in Rivers State.”

Quoting some Bible passages, he said thanksgiving was a solemn testimony of God’s faithfulness to the state, saying, “We have survived storms-political, social, economic, and through it all, God has been faithful.”