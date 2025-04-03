Ibas Cancels MDAs’ Procurement, Tender Processes

Share

The Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, on Thursday canceled all pending procurement and tender processes carried out by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in the state.

This was contained in a Special Government House announcement signed by the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Prof. Ibibia Worika.

According to the statement, the cancellation became necessary following the Supreme Court judgment and the absence of an Appropriation Law within the period.

The Sole Administrator directed all MDAs that carried out such tender processes for projects in their respective offices to refund such tender fees to the respective contractors immediately.

The statement read, “In adherence to the Supreme Court judgment upholding the Appeal Court ruling in Suit No. CA/ABJ/CV/133/2024 and in the absence of an Appropriation Law, the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral (rted) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, wishes to notify the general public that all procurement and tender processes that were carried out by Ministries, Departments and Agencies during the period are hereby cancelled.

“Accordingly, all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies that carried out such tender processes for projects in their respective offices are, by this special announcement, mandated to refund such tender fees to the respective contractors immediately, pending the approval of a spending plan by the state, which shall be notified in due course.”

