The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Rtd) has called on the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to play a pivotal role in fostering peace, reconciliation, and stability in the state.

Ibas made this call on Tuesday while speaking during an engagement with leaders of the Rivers State chapter of CAN at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Ibas who emphasised the importance of the Church’s moral guidance in restoring harmony extended Easter felicitations to the Christian body and described the season as a reminder of hope, sacrifice, and unity.

He acknowledged the recent declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu, which led to his appointment as Administrator.

The Administrator reiterated that his mandate includes restoring law and order, stabilizing the polity, and paving the way for the return of democratic governance.

Ibas explained that since assuming office on March 20, 2025, he has engaged in broad consultations with civil society, traditional rulers, and local government officials to rebuild trust and foster cooperation.

He therefore called on the leadership of CAN in the state to leverage its influence by preaching peace in congregations and communities and promoting unity across ethnic, political, and denominational divides.

He further urged them to encourage forgiveness and reconciliation among citizens and serve as a beacon of hope amid fear and uncertainty.

The Administrator assured that his administration remains people-centred, accessible, and committed to justice and equity. He called for collective action, emphasising that sustainable peace requires dialogue, collaboration, and understanding.

Ibas also urged religious leaders to remain steadfast in prayer and bold in truth. Referring to his Easter message, he expressed confidence that, with CAN’s support and divine guidance, Rivers State would emerge stronger and more united.

