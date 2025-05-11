New Telegraph

May 11, 2025
Ibas Calls For Collaborative Effort To Combat Piracy, Oil Theft

The Rivers State Government-led by Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (retd), has called for renew collaboration between security agencies, community stakeholders, and residents to combat sea piracy, illegal oil bunkering, and other forms of criminality in the state.

Ibas made this call on Saturday, May 10 while speaking at a town hall security stakeholders’ meeting held in Opobo Town.

Ibas, represented by the State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, emphasised the need for collective efforts to safeguard critical government assets and infrastructure.

He assured residents that the government would prioritise healthcare, education, road rehabilitation, and other welfare concerns to enhance living standards in the area.

READ ALSO

He said, “We are here to ensure you work in synergy with the Local Government Administrator to protect government infrastructure and critical assets.”

Correpondingly, the Administrator of Opobo/Nkoro LGA, Mr Frederick Apiafi, in his welcome address, described the meeting as timely and necessary, urging participants to engage in open and constructive discussions.

While acknowledging the peaceful nature of the people, he highlighted the region’s unique security challenges, including sea piracy, theft of fishing equipment, illegal oil bunkering, and unauthorised vigilante operations.

Mr Apiafi stressed that a safer Opobo/Nkoro requires proactive surveillance, community cooperation, and stronger support for security agencies.

He expressed optimism that the meeting would yield actionable strategies to curb crime at the grassroots level.

