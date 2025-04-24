Ibas Attends NEC Meeting Chaired By Shettima

Share

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), is currently attending the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which includes several elected governors, is expected to address pressing national issues such as insecurity and the proposal for state policing.

Also in attendance are Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori who recently defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara; Governor Hyacinth Alia (Benue); Governor Bassey Otu (Cross River); Governor Monday Okpebholo (Edo); Governor Uba Sani (Kaduna); and Governor Alex Otti (Abia), among others.

Several States are represented by their deputy governors.

The NEC, which is chaired by the Vice President and comprises the 36 State governors, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and other key government officials, meets periodically to deliberate on economic and developmental matters and to advise the President.

Among the top agenda items at the current meeting is the worsening security situation in parts of the country, particularly in Plateau, Benue, Zamfara, and Kwara States.

The Council is expected to review existing security strategies and assess the status of national consensus on the establishment of State police.

At the last NEC meeting, held on February 20, the Council launched the Nutrition 774 Initiative—a nationwide program aimed at tackling malnutrition across all local government areas in the country.

The outcome of today’s meeting is expected to shape collaboration between Federal and State governments in addressing insecurity, promoting economic growth, and strengthening governance in Nigeria.

…details later

