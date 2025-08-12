Ibas Assures Rivers People Of Food, Health Security

The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd.) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas has assured the people of the state of his administration’s commitment to achieving nutrition security through strengthened health systems, sustainable food production.

Ibas, who made this pledge at the Rivers State Nutrition 774 Town Hall Stakeholders’ Workshop, themed “Strengthening Capacity To Drive Action For Nutrition Delivery,” assured that the Rivers State Council on Nutrition would deliver measurable impact and healthier communities.

The Administrator, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Lucky Worika, also formally launched the initiative, which he described as a coordinated, community-driven approach to tackle malnutrition across the state.

“This initiative brings government, communities, and development partners under a single framework—one with clear priorities, reliable data, sustainable financing, and a commitment to reaching every household,” said Vice Admiral Ibas.

He noted that his administration has implemented 10.8% of the 2025 State Budget allocated to the health sector, and has also established the Nutrition Departments and dedicated budget lines across relevant ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

He also stated that his administration has revitalised health facilities, including the Mother and Child Hospital and the Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnosis Centre, to enhance quality healthcare services.

According to Ibas, to aid food security, his administrator has revamped the Songhai Integrated Farm for modern agricultural practices and “Reinvigorated the Rivers State Cassava Processing Plant in Oyigbo to strengthen food value chains.”

He urged all stakeholders—government agencies, traditional institutions, civil society, and development partners—to collaborate in ensuring that no child or family in the state suffers from malnutrition.

“We must act now, with urgency and unity, to secure a healthier, stronger future for our people,” he declared.