Ibas Assures Rehabilitation Of State Secretariat Complex

The Rivers State Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), on Thursday, disclosed plans for the phased rehabilitation of the State Secretariat Complex as part of his commitment to enhancing public service efficiency and workforce welfare.

Ibas made this known during the closing ceremony of a 4-day Transformational Leadership Training Workshop organized by his administration in collaboration with the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

The workshop, held in Port Harcourt, the state capital, was designed to provide Permanent Secretaries, Local Government Administrators, Directors, and senior officers with cutting-edge leadership skills to drive governance policy.

The Administrator also charged Local Government Council Administrators to apply the skills acquired during the training to deliver impactful governance.

He also urged them to submit development plans within two weeks.

Ibas emphasized that while capacity-building initiatives like the workshop are critical, the physical work environment must also support productivity and excellence.

He said to ensure transparency, the Auditor-General for Local Governments will be empowered to strictly monitor resource utilization, ensuring that Rivers State citizens receive maximum value for every money spent.

“During a recent inspection of the State Secretariat, I took a deliberate walk, floor by floor, to assess working conditions firsthand. The challenges—erratic power supply, non-functional elevators, unsanitary facilities, and inadequate work tools were sobering. We cannot demand peak performance while neglecting the basics.

“God willing, I will ensure that your work environment reflects the respect and dignity your service deserves.

“I urge you to return to your councils, conduct detailed needs assessments, and submit strategic plans for high-impact projects within two weeks. These plans must align with the specific needs of your communities.” he stated.

