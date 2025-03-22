Ibas Assures Completion Of River Assembly Complex

Share

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Ibok-Ete Ibas has urged the contractor handling the State Assembly Complex project to speed up work and deliver it as agreed in the contract agreement.

Ibas gave this charge on Saturday when he inspected the ongoing reconstruction of the new Assembly Complex, located along Moscow Road in Port Harcourt Local Government Area.

The Sole Administrator explained that in the last two days of assumption of duties, he had noticed a missing pillar in the state governance structure, and he is determined to ensure that there is a place for effective legislative activities after six months.

READ ALSO

The retired naval Chief said, “I had been at the executive arm of the state governance structure and one of the pillars that is missing for now is the legislature and for them to function effectively, they also need a place to work from.

“And perhaps, I am yet to be sure that work is going on as expected. So that by the end of the six months, this place will be ready for those who need to use it.

“They (contractor) have a schedule and they have timelines that I believe they will like to adhere to.”

“He said from the briefing he got, the state has done its bit by providing the necessary funds, noting that the onus is on them (the contractor) to make sure that they keep to the terms”.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

