Ibas Appoints New RSIEC Chairman, Reconstitutes Commission

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral, Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.), has appointed Dr Michael Ekpai Odey as the new Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).
The announcement was made in a press statement issued on Wednesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Lucky Worika.
According to the statement, Ibas also announced the reconstitution of the entire RSIEC board, a move that comes amid heightened political tensions and legal battles within the state’s political landscape.
READ ALSO:
- Ibas Appoints LG Administrators Despite Court Order
- Rivers: Court Stops Ibas From Appointing Sole Administrators
- Rivers: Ibas Seeks Senate’s Support On Administrative Agenda
The newly appointed RSIEC members are; Dr. Michael Ekpai Odey – Chairman
Mr. Lezaasi Lenee Torbira – Member
Professor (Dr.) Arthur Nwafor – Member
Professor Godfrey Woke Mbgudiogha – Member
Professor (Dame) Joyce Akaninwor – Member
Dr. (Mrs.) Olive A. Bruce – Member
Professor Chidi Halliday – Member
The appointments are expected to start preparations for the forthcoming Local Government elections in the state, which have become a contentious issue between rival political factions loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.
Observers say the reconstitution of RSIEC may further deepen the ongoing power tussle, as the legitimacy of new political structures continues to face legal scrutiny.
As of press time, no date has been fixed for Local Government elections, but political analysts believe the new RSIEC board could fast-track the process in the coming weeks.