Ibas Appoints LG Administrators Despite Court Order

Share

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.), on Wednesday approved the appointment of administrators for the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

This was contained in a Special Government Announcement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Worika, saying the appointments take immediate effect.

The announcement read, “His Excellency, the Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd.) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas CFR, has approved the appointments of administrators for the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State.

“He has also approved the reconstitution of some boards of agencies, commissions, and parastatals, earlier suspended.

READ ALSO:

“All appointments take effect from Monday, the 7th of April, 2025.”

It was further gathered that Vice Admiral Ibas reconstituted several boards of key government institutions that were previously suspended upon his assumption of office.

This development comes barely 24 hours after a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt reportedly issued an order restraining the Sole Administrator from appointing LGA administrators to oversee local government affairs.

The situation has sparked fresh controversy and political tension in the state, as legal experts and political stakeholders await potential reactions from the judiciary and other concerned parties.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

