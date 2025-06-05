Ibas Appoints 11 New Permanent Secretaries

The Administrator of Rivers State, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, on Wednesday approved the appointment of 11 new Permanent Secretaries.
This is contained in a statement issued by the Acting Head of Service, Mrs. Inyingi Brown.
According to Brown, the date for the official swearing-in ceremony will be communicated in due course.
The statement listed the appointees as follows:
- Imaonyani Roselin Ephraim-George
- Dr. Mina T. Ikuru
- Dabite Sokari George
- Soibitein Duke Harry
- Lauretta Davies Dimkpa
- Uche R. Ideozu
- Chimenum Mpi
- Jeremiah Egwu
- Nicholas Iminabo Wokoma
- Vera Sam Dike
- Aleruchi Akani
