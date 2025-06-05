Ibas Appoints 11 New Permanent Secretaries

Share

The Administrator of Rivers State, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, on Wednesday approved the appointment of 11 new Permanent Secretaries.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Acting Head of Service, Mrs. Inyingi Brown.

According to Brown, the date for the official swearing-in ceremony will be communicated in due course.

The statement listed the appointees as follows:

Imaonyani Roselin Ephraim-George Dr. Mina T. Ikuru Dabite Sokari George Soibitein Duke Harry Lauretta Davies Dimkpa Uche R. Ideozu Chimenum Mpi Jeremiah Egwu Nicholas Iminabo Wokoma Vera Sam Dike Aleruchi Akani

