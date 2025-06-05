New Telegraph

Ibas Appoints 11 New Permanent Secretaries

The Administrator of Rivers State, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, on Wednesday approved the appointment of 11 new Permanent Secretaries.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Acting Head of Service, Mrs. Inyingi Brown.

According to Brown, the date for the official swearing-in ceremony will be communicated in due course.

The statement listed the appointees as follows:

  1. Imaonyani Roselin Ephraim-George
  2. Dr. Mina T. Ikuru
  3. Dabite Sokari George
  4. Soibitein Duke Harry
  5. Lauretta Davies Dimkpa
  6. Uche R. Ideozu
  7. Chimenum Mpi
  8. Jeremiah Egwu
  9. Nicholas Iminabo Wokoma
  10. Vera Sam Dike
  11. Aleruchi Akani
