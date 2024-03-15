Ibadan Witnessed Tremendous Developmental Projects During Oba Balogun’s Reign, CCII

…Remains To Be Interred At 4p.m Today

Following the demise of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun at 81, Thursday evening, the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) has reacted, saying that Ibadan witnessed many developmental projects during his reign.

The organization, an umbrella body for all indigenes of the ancient city both at home and in the Diaspora in a statement issued by its President -General, Barrister Sulaimon Ajeniyi Ajewole, mourned the passage of the Ali-Iwo-born monarch, who reigned for just two years.

The group sympathized with the people of Ali-Iwo Compound and all indigenes of the ancient city over the passage of the monarch.

According to the release, “We in CCII received the news of the passage of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Mahood Olalekan Balogun Ali Okunmade 11 with shock.

We use this medium to sympathise with the indigenes of Ali-Iwo Compound and the entire indigenes and residents of Ibadan over the passage of our traditional ruler.

“It is on record that Ibadan witnessed many tremendous developmental projects during the two-year reign of Oba Balogun.

Coincidentally, Oba Balogun died during the Ramadan fast. It is our belief that Almighty Allah will accept his coming. We pray to Almighty Allah to forgive him and count him among the people who will enter Aljanah Firdaus,” he said.

The remains of the former Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) lecturer, and former Senator, Dr. Mohood Olalekan Balogun will be interred at 4.00 p.m. today in his Alli Iwo ancestral Compound, Ibadan.