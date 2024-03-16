Ibadan Witnessed Developments During Oba Balogun’s Reign –CCII

Members of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) have reacted to the demise of Oba Lekan Balogun, saying that Ibadan witnessed many developmental strides during his reign.

The organisation, an umbrella body for indigenes of Ibadan at home and in the Diaspora in a statement issued by its President -General, Mr. Sulaimon Ajeniyi Ajewole, mourned the passage of the monarch, who reigned for just two years. According to the release, “We in CCII received the news of the passage of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Mahood Olalekan Balogun Ali Okunmade 11 with shock.

We use this medium to sympathise with the indigenes of Ali-Iwo Compound and entire indigenes and residents of Ibadan over the passage of our traditional ruler. “It is on record that Ibadan witnessed many tremendous developmental projects during the two years reign of Oba Balogun.