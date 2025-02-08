Ibadan Travel & Tourism Expo second edition begins April 16

Share

The organisers of Ibadan Travel & Tourism Expo (ITTE) have unveiled April 16 spanning April 17 for the hosting of this year’s event. It is the second edition of the travel and tourism trade exhibition and conference.

Set for Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State, ITTE is design as unique marketing platform to expose the tourism assets of the state to the Nigerian and global markets. Both the state government and tourism operators are expected to take advantage of the two days event to market their products.

According to a statement from the expo coordinators, Ambassadors Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye, known as The Most Famous Twins in African Tourism, the theme of the two days expo is: Enhancing Sustainable Tourism for Social and Economic Transformation. The statement further noted slated activities include; tourism roundtable panel discussion, exhibition, networking, and awards ceremony.

Scheduled to hold at De Signature Tower, Jericho, Ibadan, the expo will bring together buyers, suppliers, airlines, travel tech, travel and tourism service providers, operators in hospitality value chain, wildlife services and the travelling public among others.

The ITTE coordinators noted, “Following the success of the first edition in 2024, attendees can expect a bigger and better event for the general public as we hope to showcase 30 exhibitors within the travel and tourism sphere. Many partners and brands are coming on board for the 2025 edition.

“The expo is an open event and serves as a platform to connect with industry players, giving the needed market exposure of products and services to the target audience and industry decision makers.’’

The expo is packaged by TWC Intercontinental Limited.

