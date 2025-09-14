Ibadan Strategic To Nigeria’s Development – Obi

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has described Ibadan as very strategic and central to Nigeria’s political, social, and economic development.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, stated this on Sunday during a congratulatory visit to the Olubadan-designate, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, at his Ondo Road, Bodija residence in Ibadan.

He was accompanied by the LP governorship candidate in Lagos State during the 2023 elections, Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Mr. Yunusa Tanko, among others.

Obi said he was in Ibadan to pay homage to the Olubadan-designate, adding that Ladoja’s wealth of experience as a former senator, governor, and businessman would further elevate the ancient city.

“The visit is about Nigeria and the need for selfless leadership that is committed to turning our society around. Ibadan is very strategic and central to the development of Nigeria. As a former governor, senator, and business tycoon, the Olubadan-designate has all it takes to succeed, and I will support him for the sake of one Nigeria,” Obi said.

He further noted the city’s historical role in education, citing the University of Ibadan as an institution that has produced leaders from all parts of the country excelling in diverse fields.