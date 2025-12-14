Ibadan State Creation Will Soon Become A Reality – Rep

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Digital, Information Communication Technology and Cybersecurity, Hon. Adedeji Dhikrullahi Olajide, has declared that the creation of Ibadan state has reached a decisive stage, expressing confidence that the long-standing aspiration of Ibadan people will soon be realised.

Hon. Olajide, who is also a member of the Constitution Review committee representing Oyo State, made the declaration in Ibadan during activities marking the 55th anniversary of the Oluyole Social Elite Club.

The federal lawmaker traced his roots to Akuru Compound, describing himself as a thoroughbred Ibadan son whose years abroad never diminished his attachment to his homeland.

According to him, Ibadan has remained paramount in his thoughts and commitments, regardless of his international exposure.

He noted that technology has been the driving force behind his personal and professional achievements, stressing that everything he has become in life was attained through deliberate engagement with technology.

He added that his background in the digital space has further sharpened his approach to governance, advocacy, and national development.

Speaking on the agitation for Ibadan State, Hon. Olajide disclosed that discussions at the national level have advanced significantly.

He revealed that at a recent meeting held in Kaduna, stakeholders were asked to make a choice between the creation of Ijebu state and Ibadan state, a development he described as a clear signal that the issue has moved into a critical decision-making phase.

He emphasised that proponents of Ibadan state are being tactical and strategic in their engagements, noting that consultations and advocacy are ongoing across the country.

“Now is the time,” the lawmaker said, expressing strong optimism that Ibadan state would become a reality in the not-too-distant future.