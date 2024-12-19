Ibadan Stampede: Police Detain Principal Over Children Carnival

Share

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested and detained Mr Abdullahi Fasasi, the principal of Islamic High School, Ibadan, in connection with the stampede that occurred at the school on Wednesday, December 18.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that no fewer than 32 children reportedly lost their lives as a result of the stampede at the school which took place during a children’s carnival organized by Naomi Silekunola, an estranged wife of the Ooni of Ile-Ife.

However, Fasasi was invited by the police command on Wednesday 18 December by 4 pm and has been detained since then.

According to the report, the principal of the school was invited and subsequently detained in connection with the incident and is being held at the Criminal Investigation Department, CID, in the Iyaganku area of the state.

