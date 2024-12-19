Ibadan Stampede: Oyo Police Confirms Death Of 35 Children

Share

No fewer than 35 children have been confirmed dead in a stampede at a funfair held at Islamic High School, Orita Bashorun, Ibadan while six persons are injured and receiving treatment in a medical facility

The State Police Command spokesman, Adewale Osifeso who made this known on Thursday also stated that eight suspects have been arrested for their roles in the disaster including the ex-queen of the Ooni of Ife, Naomi Silekunola; the Principal of Islamic High School, Ibadan, Fasasi Abdullahi.

Osifeso said the case has since been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku with the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of leading the investigations.

“The Oyo State Police Command wishes to inform the good people of the State that (8) Persons have since been arrested for their various involvements.

“These persons include the main event sponsor, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola ’f’ age 31yrs, Fasasi Abdulahi, ’m’ age 56yrs (School Principal Islamic High School, Ibadan), Genesis Christopher, ’m’ age 24yrs, Tanimowo Moruf, ’m’ age 52yrs, Anisolaja Olabode, ‘m’ age 42yrs, Idowu Ibrahim, ‘m’ age 35yrs and Abiola Oluwatimilehin, ’m’ age 25yrs.

“So far (35) Thirty-Five Minors have been documented Dead while (6) Six others are critically injured and on various Medical Interventions.”

