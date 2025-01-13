Ibadan Stampede: Oyo Govt Files Murder Charges Against Ex-Ooni’s Queen, Naomi

Share

Following the stampede that occured in Ibadan, Oyo State Capital in December 2024, the Oyo State government has filed 18 counts of murder and manslaughter charges against Naomi Silekunola, the former queen of the Ooni of Ife, and several others.

New Telegraph recalls that the stampede at the Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan claimed the lives of 35 children on December 18, 2024.

The charges, filed on Friday, January 10, 2025, under suit number I/05C/2025, include conspiracy to commit murder and criminal negligence.

Alongside Silekunola, the defendants include Oriyomi Hamzat, a prominent Ibadan-based radio station proprietor, and Abdullahi Fasasi, the school principal.

According to the state government, the defendants failed to implement adequate safety measures, leading to the catastrophic event.

The charges are based on Section 324 of the Criminal Code, CAP 38, Vol II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000, which addresses conspiracy and criminal offences.

The stampede occurred during a school event, where poor crowd control measures reportedly caused a chaotic rush, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

Public outrage has mounted over what many consider preventable negligence.

Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration has faced growing pressure to hold those responsible accountable.

The filing of charges is being viewed as a step towards justice for the victims and their families.

