Ibadan Stampede: Oyo Drops Charges Against Ex-Queen, Others

The Oyo State Government has dropped all criminal charges against Naomi Silekunola, the ex-wife of the Ooni of Ife; Oriyomi Hamzat, the owner of Agidigbo FM; and Abdullahi Fasasi, the Principal of the Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan, over the tragic stampede that claimed the lives of over 35 children during a children’s festive party on December 18, 2024.

The trio were facing charges bordering on murder and manslaughter following the incident.

The Attorney General of the state, Abiodun Aikomo, confirmed the withdrawal of the charges after yesterday’s court session.

He said: “It was an unfortunate incident that led to the death of many. “In law, whenever death occurs and the circumstances are not natural, the law will take its course.

“So the state responded by filing charges against the persons implicated in the investigation. “In the course of doing that, we wanted to prosecute, but the affected persons showed empathy.

“They showed compassion. And as far as human beings can do, they try to persuade the feelings of the affected parties. “And the circumstance, we felt, the essence of prosecution is not to kill people or persecute them.”

