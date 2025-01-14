Share

Alhaji Oriyomi Hazmat, the principal of Agidigbo FM, received an emotional homecoming on Tuesday as a massive crowd gathered at his broadcast station to welcome him following his release from police detention.

Oriyomi, who was in tears, expressed his gratitude while appealing for privacy as he entered a period of reflection and sobriety.

New Telegraph recalls that Oriyomi was detained alongside the Principal of Islamic High School Basorun and former Queen of Ife, Naomi, in connection with the tragic stampede at a Christmas funfair organized by the ex-queen.

The event, however, claimed the lives of 35 children.

After meeting his bail conditions, Oriyomi was released on Monday, January 14, 2024.

The following day, his station was flooded with supporters who came to show solidarity.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Oriyomi addressed the crowd in tears, urging them to respect his need for privacy during this challenging period.

The stampede has led to calls for public safety at large gatherings and accountability for tragic events.

While Oriyomi has not issued a detailed statement regarding the case, his call for sobriety signals a period of personal reflection amid the ongoing investigations.

