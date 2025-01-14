Ibadan Stampede: Ooni’s Ex-Wife, Others Granted N10m Bail

Share

Justice Kamorudeen Olawoyin of an Oyo State High Court Ibadan yesterday granted bail to the three suspects arraigned in connection with the death of 35 children in last year’s stampede at the Islamic High School, Orita Basorun, Ibadan.

The court granted the Ooni of Ife’s ex-wife Naomi Silekunola; Agidigbo FM broadcaster Oriyomi Hamzat; and the principal of the school used for the youth carnival N10 million bail each.

They are facing four charges bordering on conspiracy, murder, negligent acts and causing harm. They were denied bail on arraignment on December 24, 2024, and remanded in the Agodi Correctional Centre Ibadan.

However, their lawyers filed applications for bail at the High Court. In a ruling on the bail application, Justice Olawoyin admitted Naomi Silekunola and her co-defendants to bail in the sum of N10 million each with two reliable sureties.

The court said the Magistrates’ Court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case due to the murder charge contained in the charge sheet.

The judge said there was no place for holding charges in the constitution, and keeping them in custody would infringe on their rights. He said that the stampede incident was not a premeditated act, so the defendants were entitled to bail.

