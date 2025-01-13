Share

Finally, the former queen of the Ooni of Ife, Naomi Silekunola alongside the Principal of Islamic High School Basorun, Abdullahi Fasasi, and popular Ibadan-based broadcaster, Oriyomi Hamzat, have been granted bail.

New Telegraph gathered that the bail was granted by the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan and presided over by Justice K.B Olawoyin on Monday, January 13.

It would be recalled that the trio faced charges in connection with the tragic stampede at the Islamic High school, Basorun that claimed the lives of 35 children on December 18, 2024, during a Christmas funfair organised by the ex-wife of Ooni of Ife.

Justice Olawoyin, presiding over the bail application on January 13, 2025, set the bail conditions after reviewing the circumstances of the case.

The defendants, who were initially charged with 18 counts including conspiracy, criminal negligence, and manslaughter, had pleaded not guilty during their arraignment.

New Telegraph reported earlier that the Oyo State government has filed 18 counts of murder and manslaughter charges against Naomi Silekunola, the former queen of the Ooni of Ife, and several others in a new case.

The charges, filed on Friday, January 10, 2025, under suit number I/05C/2025, include conspiracy to commit murder and criminal negligence.

Despite the bail, the court proceedings are expected to continue and justice duly served.

