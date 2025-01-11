Ibadan Stampede: Ooni Of Ife Backs Ex-Queen, Naomi Amid Trial

Share

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has finally broken his silence as he expresses confidence in the exoneration of his former wife, Naomi Silekunola over the tragic stampede that claimed 35 children’s lives during a Christmas funfair she organised in Ibadan, Oyo State, on December 4, 2024.

Ooni of Ife who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Otunba Moses Olafare, on Friday, the monarch assured the public that Silekunola had no ill intent in organising the event, which aimed to bring joy to underprivileged children.

He said, “We hope she will eventually be exonerated. She has always cared for children, especially the underprivileged, even during her time in the palace.”

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Silekunola, alongside Agidigbo FM proprietor Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat and Islamic High School Principal Abdulahi Fasasi, is facing charges of conspiracy, negligence, endangering public safety, and failure to provide adequate security and medical facilities at the event.

The defendants have been in custody since December, with their bail applications pending before Justice K.B. Olawoyin of the State High Court in Ibadan, who adjourned the ruling until January 13, 2025.

Amid calls for Oba Ogunwusi to intervene in the case, the Ooni clarified that he respects the court process and can only pray for justice.

“We cannot interfere with the court process.

“The only thing we can do for her now is to pray to God to vindicate her,” he clarified.

Supporters of the ex-queen, who previously organised similar events without incident, have rallied behind her, citing her history of benevolence.

Oba Ogunwusi reinforced this sentiment, noting, “Nobody organises an event intending to harm people.

“We at the palace wish her well and pray for her eventual exoneration.”

