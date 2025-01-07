Share

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has pledged that those responsible for the tragic stampede at Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan, in December 2024, which claimed the lives of 35 children, will face trial regardless of their status or influence.

Speaking during the 2025 Annual Interfaith Service for State Workers, Governor Makinde emphasized his administration’s commitment to upholding justice and the rule of law.

The Governor, however, dismissed comparisons to similar incidents in Abuja and Anambra, where no prosecutions occurred, asserting that Oyo State will handle the case differently.

He said, “Several people have been reaching out to me, saying, ‘Oh, this incident happened in Anambra State. It also occurred in the FCT. Nobody went to jail.

“Why is it that in Oyo State, some people are going to jail?’ I said, ‘Well, Oyo State is not Anambra State, and no matter how highly placed, justice must be done.’”

He expressed no objection to bail during the trial process but insisted the trial must proceed.

“In Oyo State, we will follow the rule of law, even if the entire country decides not to.”

Among those remanded in custody over their alleged roles in the stampede are Oriyomi Hamzat, the owner of Agidigbo FM, and the ex-wife of the Ooni of Ife, Naomi Silekunola.

The case has been handed over to the judiciary, with Makinde urging due process in ensuring justice for the victims.

