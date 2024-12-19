Ibadan Stampede: Institute Commission Of Inquiry Urgently, NBA Urges Makinde

Share

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ibadan branch, on Thursday, said that its leadership will be following the unfolding events on the Wednesday Ibadan Children Funfair Stampede.

NBA in a statement by its Ibadan branch chairman, Ibrahim Lawal, called for the arrest of all the organisers of the Wednesday Ibadan Children Funfair which resulted in the death of 35 persons to the extent of their culpability.

In the statement, the association pointed out “We reiterate our stand that all those responsible must bear the full weight of the law.”

“We call on the government to arrest all the organisers of this avoidable tragedy with a view to establishing the extent of their culpability. Nobody found connected, either directly and/or remotely, must be spared regardless of the social status”, it said.

NBA added: “The leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association received, with the rudest shock, the news of the tragic incident which, allegedly, claimed the lives of 35 children. It is utterly distressing, to assert the least.

“We call on the Oyo state government to institute a commission of inquiry without delay. It is sad indeed that certain individuals would seem to have been permitted to murder some shadowy guises masked as philanthropy.”

