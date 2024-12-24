Share

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State, has ordered the remand of Naomi Silekunola, the estranged wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, alongside Mr Abdullahi Fasasi, the Principal of Islamic High School, Bashorun, and Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat, Proprietor of Agidigbo FM.

The court presided over by Chief Magistrate Olabisi Ogunkanmi, issued the order on Tuesday, December 24, following their arraignment in connection with a recent stampede at Islamic High School that led to casualties.

The suspects, brought to court under heavy security by officers of the Oyo State Police Command, faced four counts.

The police prosecutor argued that their actions contravened Section 324 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

The court premises were packed with relatives of the defendants and concerned parties, reflecting the high level of public interest in the case.

Chief Magistrate Ogunkanmi ordered that the defendants be remanded at Agodi Correctional Center, pending advice from the state prosecutor on the matter.

