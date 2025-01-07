Ibadan Stampede: Court Adjourns Bail Application Of Ooni Ex-Wife

Share

Justice K.B. Olawoyin of the Oyo State High Court, Ring Road, Ibadan, has adjourned the ruling on bail applications for former Ooni’s Queen, Naomi Silekunola; Agidigbo FM proprietor, Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat; and Abdulahi Fasasi, Principal of Islamic High School, Bashorun, to January 13, 2025.

The defendants are facing charges connected to a deadly stampede that occurred during a Christmas funfair at Islamic High School in December 2024, resulting in the deaths of 35 children.

The bail hearing, which lasted over five hours, saw defence lawyers arguing that their clients should be granted bail pending trial, citing insufficient evidence for their continued detention.

However, the Oyo State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Abiodun Aikomo, opposed the applications, arguing that releasing the suspects could undermine the ongoing case.

Justice Olawoyin has ordered that the accused remain in custody at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Agodi until the ruling is delivered.

