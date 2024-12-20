Ibadan Stampede: Atiku Mourns Victims

Share

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has joined other eminent Nigerians to mourn the victims of the stampede at a funfair held at Islamic High School, Orita Bashorun, Ibadan.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Oyo Police confirmed 35 children dead, several critically injured, and seven suspects arrested for their roles in the tragedy.

Reacting to the tragic incident, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) flag-brear for the 2023 general election in a post on his official X handle expressed his heartbreak over the incident, praying that God comforts the families of the victims.

Atiku sends his deepest condolences and prayers to the families who may have had their beautiful flowers plucked from them so early and prayed that the beautiful souls of the deceased rest in peace.

“How do we tell nearly three dozen parents and wards that the children they saw off with excitement to a holiday funfair in Ibadan will not be returning home, not even late for Christmas?

“I am heartbroken, like millions of our citizens, over the tragedy that befell children who only wanted to have some fun after the rigours of the school term had come to an end

I pray that Almighty God provides comfort to all affected families and friends and heals the injured.

“My deepest condolences also go to the government and people of Oyo State. May the beautiful souls of the deceased rest in peace,” he stated

