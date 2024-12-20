Ibadan Stampede: Abiodun Condoles Makinde, Victims

Share

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has extended his deepest condolences to Governor Seyi Makinde and the people of Oyo State following the tragic loss of children in a heartbreaking incident that occurred recently.

In a message shared via his official social media handle, Governor Abiodun expressed profound sorrow over the tragedy that occurred on Wednesday, December 18.

Reacting to the stampede, Governor Abiodun noted that the incident has left hearts heavy across the region, emphasizing Ogun State’s solidarity with Oyo State during this period of mourning.

“On behalf of the government and people of Ogun State, we extend our deepest condolences to Governor Seyi Makinde and the entire people of Oyo State over the heartbreaking tragedy that claimed the lives of young ones some days ago,” he wrote.

He acknowledged the strength and resilience of the Oyo community in the face of such a devastating loss.

“This is a profound moment of grief, and we pray that the Almighty grants everyone the strength to endure it.

“Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you, and Ogun State stands with you in mourning and unity,” he added.

Abiodun expressed confidence that the resilient spirit of the Oyo people would provide solace to the grieving families as they honour the memories of their loved ones.

The governor further reaffirmed its commitment to standing by Oyo State and providing any necessary support as the two states continue to share a bond of mutual understanding and unity.

