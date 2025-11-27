Ibadan Set For Economic Transformation, Says Olubadan

His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arasa I, has assured residents of Ibadanland of swift and positive economic transformation.

The assurance was contained in a press release signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Chief Ayoade Olugbemig, following a courtesy visit by the Fast Moving Consumer Goods Association (FMCG) of Oyo State to the Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, Ibadan.

Oba Ladoja emphasized that being manufacturers rather than distributors maximizes gains and creates employment opportunities.

He disclosed that the Olubadan-in-Council has established an Economic and Investment Committee to address challenges facing manufacturing industries in Ibadanland, including electricity, water, and road infrastructure.

Alhaja Apeke Tunrayo Adeogun, founder of FMCG Oyo State branch, congratulated Oba Ladoja on his ascension to the throne and prayed for his health, prosperity, and longevity. She assured the Olubadan that FMCG would contribute to the economic development and progress of Ibadanland.

In a related development, the management of JAIZ Bank PLC, Ibadan branch, during a solidarity visit, pledged support for the rapid economic development of Ibadan city, corporate bodies, and individuals. The bank was led by Group Head, Mr. Ismail Arowolo.

The events were attended by traditional and community leaders, including Oba Salawudeen Amidu Ajibade, Ashipa Olubadan of Ibadanland; Oba Abiodun Azees Ashipa, Balogun of Ibadanland; Oba Akeem Mobolaji Adewoyin, Ekerin Balogun of Ibadanland; Mogaji Jelil Adepoju of Akoto Compound; and Alhaji Aare Dawud Makanjuola Akinola (De-Damak), Aare Musulumi of Ibadanland, among others.