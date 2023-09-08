Ibadan Senior Chief’s Death Great Loss To Traditional System, Olubadan, Alli

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lelan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, and the Oyo South Senator, Sarafadeen Alli, have described Friday’s sudden death of Ekefa Olubadan, Senior Chief Lateef Oyelade, as a great loss to Ibadan social, religious and traditional systems.

Senior Chief Oyelade, the Babaasale Musulumi of Ibadanland was until his demise a member of the Otun line of the Olubadan ascendancy system where he rose to the exalted level of Ekefa, just a step before becoming a High Chief and member of the Olubadan Advisory Council.

Olubadan, in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by his Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola, expressed shock and bewilderment at the sad news, asking the Almighty Allah to forgive his late Chief all his shortcomings.

Recalling the last interaction between the two of them which was about two weeks ago, the monarch said, “The death was shocking to me as nothing suggested that the meeting would be the last of such. The death is another of Allah’s mysterious ways of doing His own things. Who are we to query His ways?

“Aside from our relationship in the traditional system, we shared a brotherly relationship as he remained among the few who would visit just to check on me and my welfare and not necessarily for any favour or assistance regarding his role and post in the traditional system.

“He was also always available to give robust and effective representation anytime he was called upon by the palace to represent me. A very deeply religious person, a philanthropist and well- a composed personality, he possessed a very good sense of judgment. He is going to be sorely missed”, Olubadan remarked.

Alli, the Maye-Balogun of Ibadanland in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, made available to Sunday Telegraph said: “We join the people of Ibadan in mourning the loss of a remarkable leader, and we offer our sincere condolences to his family and the Muslim community of Ibadan.

“I am aware of the profound impact that the late Alhaji Lateef Oyelade has had on the lives of many people, particularly the less privileged in the society,” the Senate Committee Chairman on INEC, said.