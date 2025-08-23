Ibadan Royalties Applaud Olukoyede’s Efforts In Tackling Internet Fraud In S’West

The Council of Mogajis of the Ibadan Compounds Peace Initiatives (ICPI), Oyo State, has commended the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, for his relentless efforts in tackling the scourge of cybercrime among youths in the Southwest region and the country as a whole.

According to Dele Oyewale, Head, Media & Publicity, in a release made available to journalists by the President of the Mogajis of Ibadan, Mogaji Asimiyu Adepoju Ariori, when he led a six-man delegation of the Council to pay a courtesy visit to the Acting Director of the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the EFCC, ACE I Hauwa Garba Ringim.

“The Executive Chairman of the Commission has left no stone unturned when it comes to tackling cybercrime, and this is evident in the recent sting operations in Ogun State that led to the arrest of 55 and 93 internet fraudsters, respectively.

The EFCC under the current leadership is poised and determined to curb, if not eradicate, cybercrime among youths and the Council of Mogajis under the express approval of the Olubadan designate, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, is absolutely ready and willing to lend their voices, unequivocal support and time in collaborating with the EFCC to combat the scourge of cybercrime in the Southwest, especially Ibadan,” Ariori said.

Ariori, who noted the importance of periodic community engagement with the EFCC, assured Ringim of the timely sharing of credible information regarding fraudulent internet activities or gatherings within and around the Ibadan metropolis with the EFCC.

Ringim, who expressed delight with the visit, assured the Council of EFCC’s readiness for collaboration with all relevant stakeholders and solicited improved information flow from the communities under the Mogajis’ jurisdictions that could leverage the Commission in its fight against internet fraud in the region.