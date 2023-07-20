Ibadan Residents Bemoan Fuel Hike, Traffic Fizzles, Roads Deserted

The abrupt increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) commonly known as petroleum by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), is having a severe impact on social activities in Ibadan, the capital of the Oyo State.

New Telegraph recalls that the NNPCL on Tuesday announced an increment in the price of PMS which affected all filling stations across the country.

In Ibadan, the price of PMS has moved to between N580 and N650, this however is having a detrimental impact on social activities in the historic city.

Many of the residents chose to remain inside, while others chose to board commercial vehicles after abandoning their cars.

Some of the areas visited by our correspondent include Eleyele, Dugbe, Jericho Aleshinloye market and Iyaganku. Others are Mokola, Sango, University of Ibadan, Samonda, Apete and Awotan.

READ ALSO:

It was observed that the substantial traffic that often existed in those regions during the peak hours has disappeared.

A trader, Mrs Lawal said that many of the people in her area had abandoned their vehicles at home due to the sudden increment.

“People are now going to the most important events. It has also affected human relations. People do not visit their relatives now, instead, they will send messages or call,” she said.

A civil servant, Mrs Bukola Dare explained that she had decided to prioritise her movements in order to save money.