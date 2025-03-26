Ibadan: Police Indict 17 Students Over Vandalisation Of School’s Science Lab

Share

The Oyo State Police Com mand has indicted 17 out of 59 students arrested in connection with the vandalisation of science laboratory equipment worth over N25million at the Christ Apostolic Grammar School, Oniyeri, Ibadan last Thursday.

Their arrest and indictment was confirmed at a Stakeholders meeting which had in attendance the Commissioner of Police, Johnson Adenola; Special Adviser to the governor on Security Matters, CP Fatal Owoseni Rtd.; Commissioner of Education, Prof. Salihu Adelabu, and a host of others at the Command Headquarters.

Adenola said the affected students invaded the premises of the school and destroyed the facilities last week, noting that, out of the 59 students that were arrested, 17 of them have been found culpable of the offences.

According to him: “On Thursday last week, pupils of Government Technical College, Orita Aperin, went on rampage, invaded the premises of the CAC Grammar School, Orita-Aperin.

“During the attacks, several vehicles were destroyed while the science laboratory blocks with equipment worth several millions of naira were vandalised.

“Also, some people received machete cuts during the attacks. This we found quite unacceptable. This situation was brought under control with the support of the local security and the authorities of the affected schools.

“I personally interviewed these children on Saturday and the revelation was stunning. I was surprised at the level of decadence in public schools in the state.”

In his address, the Commissioner of Education, Prof. Adelabu, decried the growing level of indiscipline among the pupils in public schools, submitting that the government could no longer condone any act of indiscipline.

He warned that whoever is found culpable of any misdemeanor would be made to face the music. According to him, “The present administration is investing so much in the education sector.

It is sad to note that the affected pupils do not appreciate its efforts. The parents have role to play in the upbringing of their children. The failure of the parents is what we are witnessing today.”

