Ibadan Now Proud Of Having Many Obas, Ex-HoS

A former Head of Service of the Federation, Prof. Afolabi Oladapo, has described the elevation of members of the Olubadan Advisory Council to beaded- crown-wearing Obas with the titles of Royal Majesties as a very good development and something to be proud of by the Ibadan Indigenes.

Prof. Oladapo, who is the Chairman of the Royal Committee that organized the first-year coronation anniversary of Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, made this remark at the reception held at the Jogor Centre, Obafemi Awolowo Stadium Road, Oke-Ado, Ibadan as part of the anniversary activities.

According to a release made available to journalists in Ibadan by the Personal Assistant (Media) to the Olubadan, Oladele Ogunsola, Prof. Oladapo was quoted to have said that “with 10 Obas and one Imperial Majesty, Ibadan can now be said to be a metropolis with more than an Oba and for which we are all proud of”.

It would be recalled that all the members of the Olubadan Advisory Council except Otun Olubadan and former governor of Oyo State, Sen. Rashidi Ladoja were crowned as Royal Majesties by Oba Balogun on the 7th of July this year at the ancient Mapo Hall in the hinterland of the state capital.

The former Head of Service of the Federation explained that the programme was organized to celebrate Oba Balogun’s first year on the throne which he said “has been very peaceful and eventful”. He charged Ibadan indigenes wherever they may be to identify with the cause of Ibadanland, stressing that this identification should go beyond the membership of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII).

He maintained that the celebration would be an annual one with the permission of His Imperial Majesty, who gave the express approval as he equally requested for support of Ibadan sons and daughters, both at home and in the diaspora to heed the calls of the committee whenever they are called upon.

Prof. Oladapo used the occasion to express gratitude to other members of the committee, including the new Ajiroba of Ibadanland, Prof. Soji Adejumo, former Oyo State Head of Service (HoS) and Bobajiro of Ibadanland, Alhaji Tajudeen Aremu, immediate past Senator from Oyo South Senatorial District, Dr Kola Balogun, Ghani Kayode Balogun, the new Agba Ofin of Ibadanland, Barr. Mobolaji Ayorinde among others.

The programme also had in attendance prominent personalities including politicians, businessmen and women, members of academia and traditional rulers including some of the members of the Olubadan Advisory Council, some Baales led by their President and Baale Ekotedo, Dr Taye Ayorinde, Mogajis and several others.

The highlight of the colourful event was the re-launch of the Compendium specially packaged for the anniversary celebration.