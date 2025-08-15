Ibadan North Reps Bye-Election Holds Saturday In Oyo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will on Saturday conduct the bye-election to fill the vacant seat of the Ibadan North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, occasioned by the demise of the former occupier, Hon. Musliudeen Olaide Akinremi (a.k.a.Jagaban), of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who died on 10th July, 2024 at 51 years of age.

The bye-election, which is going to be conducted in the 12 wards and 512 polling units that make up the constituency, will be contested by five political parties which are fielding their candidates.

The five candidates who had signed a peace agreement at the Oyo State headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), were Dexter Femi Akin-Alamu, of African Democratic Congress (ADC); Adewale Haastrup Olatunji, All Progressives Congress (APC); Olabisi Olajumoke Odususi, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA); Fola Sunday Oyekunle, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Hammed Badmus, Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

According to Dr. Tella Adeniran, the INEC Commissioner, 2,062 polling officials have been prepared, while 272,196 voters registered, and 217,980 have collected their PVCs.

The exercise will commence by 8.30 a m and be concluded at 2.30 p.m.