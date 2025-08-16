Ibadan North Bye-Election: PDP In Early Lead

As vote counting has commenced in Saturday’s bye-election for the Ibadan North Federal Constituency, results have indicated that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is in an early lead over the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Preliminary figures from multiple wards and polling units show the PDP maintaining a comfortable margin, particularly in urban and semi-urban areas.

At Ward 1, Unit 10, the PDP secured 89 votes compared to the APC’s 20. At the University of Ibadan’s Tedder Hall (NW8), the PDP polled 28 votes, the APC recorded 9, while the African Democratic Congress (ADC) got 2. Three ballots were voided out of 42 cast.

Other results so far include: Ward 5, Unit 1: PDP – 44, APC – 13

Ward 2, Unit 14: PDP – 61, APC – 30

Ward 4, Unit 33: PDP – 8, APC – 1

Ward 8, Unit 009: PDP – 48, APC – 14

Ward 4, Unit 050 (46 registered voters): PDP – 12, APC – 0

Ward 7, Unit 07: PDP – 100, APC – 37

Ward 7, Unit 08: PDP – 96, APC – 48

Ward 7, Unit 16: PDP – 36, APC – 5

Ward 7, Unit 17: PDP – 29, APC – 10

Akingbola Centre: PDP – 109, APC – 53

Yemetu, Ward 3, Unit 19: PDP – 82, APC – 30

At The Polytechnic, Ibadan, the PDP also recorded strong results:

Unit 1: PDP – 49, APC – 8

Unit 2: PDP – 57, APC – 7

Unit 3: PDP – 6, APC – 0

Unit 4: PDP – 24, APC – 6

Unit 5: PDP – 4, APC – 2

The electorate is eagerly waiting for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make an official declaration once collation is concluded.