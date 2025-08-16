Ibadan North By-Election: Five Parties Jostle For 217,980 Votes

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that five political parties will participate in Saturday’s by-election to fill the vacant House of Representatives seat for Ibadan North Federal Constituency in Oyo State.

According to INEC, a total of 217,980 registered voters who have collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) are expected to decide the outcome of the keenly contested election.

The by-election was scheduled to fill the vacant position following the death of the former lawmaker representing the constituency.

Political observers noted that the contest is crucial as Ibadan North remains one of the largest constituencies in Oyo State, often influencing the balance of political power in the state.

Security agencies have however assured residents of adequate protection before, during, and after the exercise, urging voters to come out en masse to exercise their franchise without fear or intimidation.

Observers also noted that the poll will serve as a test of strength for the participating parties ahead of the 2027 general elections, especially in Oyo State where the competition among political parties remains intense.

INEC has further reiterated its commitment to conducting a free, fair, and credible election, stressing that only the votes of the electorate will determine the winner.