Ibadan ‘No Ticket’ Train Trip: NRC Suspends Staffers Indefinitely

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has identified and suspended members of staff who were alleged to have collected train fares in cash from passengers on board without issuing them tickets.

The suspension takes immediate effect pending the outcome of an in-depth investigation by a committee set up by the NRC Management Committee to look into the matter.

The NRC made this known in a press release for Correspondents yesterday. The suspension tailed an online video shared by one of the affected passengers, who claimed to have paid a cash sum of N18,000 for herself and 4 others shortly after taking off from Obafemi Awolowo terminus in Ibadan en route Lagos.

Daramola E. Adenike, on the Lagos-Ibadan route, had exposed some operations staff of the Nigerian Railway Corporation with unethical practices on the 2nd of October, through an X app update.

“On my way to Lagos from Ibadan today, some NRC employees lured us to board the train without tickets. Initially, they acted like they were taking us to the ticket counter only for them to lead us to the Railway without an official ticket. They collected cash on transit.

“I paid N18,000 cash for persons persons. “Over 60 persons paid N3600 each without tickets. In the backdrop, the NRC in the undated statement signed by Yakub Mahmood, its Deputy Director, Public Relations, which was made available to New Telegraph described the incident as an “unwholesome attitude and mage dent”, saying such would neither be tolerated nor handled with kid gloves.