Ibadan Market Fire: One Incident Too Many

Harmattan season is usually associated with incidents of fire outbreak that often destroys property and claim lives. Once ignited, the conflagration is usually rapid and devastating because dry objects easily become flammable.

Many factors are, however, linked to fire incidents, chief among them is incessant power outages, especially at night by the IBEDC.

Many who forget to switch off their appliances before going to sleep do become victims in case of high voltage restoration. In recent time in Oyo State, particularly, Ibadan, the state capital, there has been incidents of incessant fire occurring at some of the markets.

Though with no report of loss of life in the reported fire incidents, however, huge amount of properties had been lost, as well as, cash kept in shops by traders, destroyed.

Litany of market fire incidents

On September 2, 2024, the popular Oranyan Market in Ibadan went on flames in the midnight. Over 40 shops were ravaged at the Herb Section of the market, which left many traders devastated as a result of huge losses incurred by them due to the fire incident.

Some of the victims, Fatimoh Adebimpe (the Market Youth Leader); Kafaya Lucky and Kehinde Moronfade, lamented that the cause of the incident was still sketchy as no single food vendor was in the market.

Adebimpe, who said she had been in the market since 1979, said: “We normally resume here around 7.00am and close by 7.00pm as well.

“Whenever they ring a bell or you hear the sound of a bell in the evening, you must take your leave. So, some of us were already at our different homes when those living close to the market started calling us around 10pm that the market was on fire.

“What could have caused this? We are not connected to the national grid, because it’s a taboo. We are not using electricity. Nobody is selling food here. So, we are still in total confusion.

“I cannot say this is what I lost in that fire. I just bought some things like full tiger skin; and many other things that I may not want in the paper.

“Though, the local government officials who control this area were here this morning (Monday), and they promised to do something. We are hopeful.” Another victim, Lucky, said: “I have a lot of money in the shop.

The reason we always kept money there is because of hunters that normally bring different animals for us. “If you are unable to pay immediately, they may take it to another person. Forget whether he is your customer. So, you must always have money with you.

That’s why we are keeping money in the shops.” Moronfade said: “I just got a loan on Friday, and this disaster happened the next day. It’s so pathetic. No traces of burning or cooking in the market.

Honestly, I’m devastated.” Idowu, a fashion designer, who had his shop in the market, in an emotion laden voice, said, “I received a phone call around 1.06am that the market had gone aflame, but before I got there, all my sewing machines, worth millions of naira, alongside clothes of different fabrics, had been burnt to aches.”

Badmus, a provisions seller, said, “I just stored my shop on Saturday. I even borrowed that money to go to market. I lost everything to this fire. It’s so pathetic.”

While to Sulaimon, “honestly, I’m speechless. Where will I start again? I sell phone accessories. I bought those goods because we are in festive period. It’s so sad that I have lost all.my earnings.”

The General Manager, Oyo State State Fire Services, Yemi Akinyinka confirmed the incident as he disclosed that the Fire Services Headquarters received a fire emergency call at 23.25hours on the incident.

According to him, “The incident affected 20 prefabricated shops out of multiple adjourning rows of shops. “The property worth millions of naira were affected, while property worth billions of naira were saved, but no life was lost. Our personnel returned back to the station at 3:36hours.”

Moniya Market

On December 2, 2024, another popular market at Moniya in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan was gutted by fire, razing down 17 shops and destroying goods worth millions of naira. The intervention of fire fighters saved many other shops in the market.

A trader, Bello, told New Telegraph then the extent of the loss, saying, “apart from goods, cash worth millions of naira were also destroyed.

You know some market men and women, sometimes keep their money in the shops while going home because they may need it urgently the following morning to buy goods brought by sellers.’’

Some of the victims, including Yetumde Musa, Ajetunmobi Idowu, Olaide Badmus, Balogun Sulaimon, and Ajetunmobi Kolawole, called on the government to come to their aid as the loss would definitely affect their economic fortunes.

Confirming the incident, the General Manager of Fire Service, Yemi Akinyinka, said the agency received distress call around 12.27am, and his men immediately moved to the area.

“On getting to the addressed above, it was discovered to be rows of shops and container shops met well alight. Property worth millions of naira was destroyed and billions of property were saved by the agency personnel, no live was loss,” he disclosed.

He nevertheless advised the people of the state to handle fire with care in order to avoid fire incidents.

Auto spare parts market

On Saturday, December 21, 2024, it was yet another panic experience as fire engulfed the popular Araromi Auto Spare Parts Market in Agodi, Ibadan North-East Local Government Area, of the state.

Properties worth billions of naira were said to have been destroyed. The inferno, according to an eyewitness account, started at midnight on Saturday while people living in the neighbourhood, especially Odejayi, Onipasan, Okeadu and Okuyoro areas were alerted by the thick smoke that emanated from the affected shops.

It was gathered that the people living in the neighbourhood resorted to self-help to bring the situation under control but to no avail. Confirming the fire incident also, Akinyinka said: “We are battling with a serious inferno at Agodi-Gate.

Help us to call water tanker owners to assist us. We are still here battling with the situation.” Hoodlums were said to have taken advantage of the incident to loot some shops and subsequently carted away goods worth millions of naira.

This was confirmed by Akinyinka, as stated, “Hoodlums have broken into shops at Araromi Agodi-Gate, and they are embarrassing and harassing men and officers of Fire Services.”

“The blaze reportedly started around 2am on Saturday and continues to rage, with firefighters still battling to contain it. “We are battling with a serious inferno at Agodi-Gate.

Help us to call water tanker owners to assist us. We are still here battling with the situation.” One of the owners of the affected shops, who identified himself as Karimu, estimated his loss at over N25m.

He said, “I stayed around Amuloko in Ona Ara local government area. I received a distress call from one of my friends that ‘Iso Pasti is on fire’ around 2.45 am. I hurriedly left my house with the assistance of one of the landlords in my area who owns a motorbike (Okada).

“But I arrived at the market, the deed had been done already. I just took delivery of auto spare parts at the Nigerian Ports Authority, Tin Can Island. I have lost everything to the incident. My appeal is for the government to come to our aid.”

Tollgate area

Early this year, specifically, January 3, 2025, four shops at the Tollgate area of Ibadan, along the Lagos/ Ibadan Expressway, also caught fire. It destroyed property and goods worth millions of naira. No life was, however, lost in the incident.

Confirming the sad development, the state fire service image maker, Akinyinka, said the incident was reported to the agency around 5.50am, adding that the fire was traced to a naked fire unattended by the woman cooking in one of the four shops affected by the fire.

According to him, “the fire incident was reported to our agency at exactly 05.50hrs of Friday 3rd January, 2025. The four shops were destroyed by fire and multiple shops were saved from being affected by the fire.

“Properties worth millions of naira were affected by the fire, and shops together with materials worth billions of naira were protected against the devastating fire. We, however, appeal to residents to be extra careful about the way they handle fire anytime. Prevention is cheaper than cure”, he said.

Response

The state Governor Seyi Makinde, as well as, some politicians, especially federal lawmakers have been responding to the distress calls by the affected traders for assistance.

While Makinde had provided material palliatives to some of the traders, he is currently reconstructing some parts of the shops to meet modern standard, Senator Sarafadeen Alli of the APC, Oyo South, has also done a lot in providing succour to the victims that lost properties and money to the various fire incidents.

Aside money, Alli also conveyed building materials to the traders at the Agodi Spare Parts Market. One of the notable Ibadan indigenes, who expressed sympathy with the traders and others affected by the fire incidents, is the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu.

He condoled with the families and victims the market fire incidents, describing the incident in a statement as, “heart-wrenching.”

“Waking up early this morning to also hear the sad news of the fire incident at the Araromi Spare Parts Market cast a dark shadow during what should have been a period of celebration,” he said.

He then urged government agencies and security personnel to work together to develop effective measures to avoid such incidents. “We should remain vigilant, be more security-conscious, and adequately address the root causes of all these unfortunate incidents,’’ he noted.

Adding, “During these trying times in our state, my thoughts and prayers are with all the victims of both incidents. “I pray for the repose of all the lost souls, and I hope these situations will make us stronger and better as a state.”

