Ibadan Man Seeks Divorce, Accuses Wife Of Drunkenness, Bedwetting

Grade A Customary Court in Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has adjourned a divorce case filed by a man, identified as Saka, against his wife, Sadia.

Saka cited irresponsibility, drunkenness, and domestic abuse as reasons for filing for divorce.

Saka told the court that his marriage to Sadia, which began in 2020, brought him endless frustration and suffering.

He claimed that Sadia squandered the N50,000 he provided for her to start a business on alcohol.

According to Saka, after getting drunk, Sadia would often make a mess of their home and even wet the bed.

The plaintiff recounted that any attempts to confront Sadia about her behaviour would lead to violence.

He said, Sadia would lock him in their room and physically assault him.

Despite multiple reports to the Police, Saka revealed that Sadia’s conduct remained unchanged, prompting him to seek divorce.

In addition to the divorce, Saka requested the court to issue a restraining order against Sadia to prevent her from interfering in his private life.

Responding to the allegations, Sadia expressed her dissatisfaction with their relationship.

She accused Saka of being selfish and failing to fulfill his promises of care.

She claimed that he only provided her with N200 for daily meals and would keep food supplies locked away in his room.

Sadia also revealed that she was the seventh wife that Saka had attempted to divorce, hinting at a pattern of broken marriages.

In his concluding remarks, Saka stressed the damage Sadia had inflicted on his life. “My lord, my wife is a thorn in my flesh. She has ridiculed me enough.

“I want her out of my house and life,” he stated. Saka further admitted that he had never met Sadia’s parents and had not paid her bride price, as she had moved in with him without formal marriage proceedings.

The court will issue its ruling on the case after reviewing the evidence and testimonies from both parties.

