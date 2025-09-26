Ibadan Lucky To Have Ladoja As Oba – Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said the installation of former Oyo State Governor, Rashidi Ladoja, as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadan, will enhance the development of the city.

Atiku, in a goodwill message, stated that the emergence of Ladoja as Oba at this time, “exudes the beauty of Ibadan’s history.”

He acknowledged the ancient city of Ibadan, which he noted has been a signpost of republicanism in traditional leadership.

The former vice president expressed confidence that Oba Ladoja would bring his wealth of experience as a businessman, politician, and seasoned administrator into his new role as the Olubadan.

“I believe that the city is lucky to have a man of a diverse worldview like him as king.

“I have no doubt that just like his tenure as governor created the template for the development of modern Oyo State, Oba Ladoja will create an impact as Olubadan that every son and daughter of Ibadan, and friends of the ancient city like me, would be proud of.”

Atiku congratulated “the people of Ibadan and Oyo State as a whole to welcome the dawn of a new and glorious era of Oba Ladoja’s reign.

“It is my fervent prayer that his reign shall bring fortune and peace to the land.”