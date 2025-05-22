Ibadan Killing: Oyo CP Engages Stakeholders

Share

Concerned stakeholders on Thursday convened in Ibadan to deliberate on the way forward following the tragic killing of 14-year-old Kehinde Alade, who was fatally shot by a police corporal at the Gbagi-Alakia area in Egbeda Local Government Area on Tuesday.

The meeting, held at the Oyo State Police Command Headquarters, Eleyele, was hosted by the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Adenola.

Among those present were the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Prince Dotun Oyelade, and the Chairman of the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Agency (OYRTMA), Major Adekoya Adesagba (Rtd).

During the joint press conference, CP Adenola disclosed that although an interim report on the incident has been prepared, a comprehensive account cannot be finalized without the testimony of the victim’s father, Mr. Odunayo Alade, who was present at the scene.

“The Inspector-General of Police has directed that the Command conducts a thorough investigation. To do this, we need to obtain the testimony of Mr. Odunayo Alade, the father of the deceased,” Adenola stated.

He confirmed that the police officer responsible for the shooting has been arrested and is currently in custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Iyaganku, Ibadan.

“The officer and a passenger who was in the vehicle at the time have provided useful information to the investigation team. We are keeping the Inspector-General, Kayode Egbetokun, updated on the case daily,” he added.

However, the police commissioner noted that the tragic event might have been avoidable, stating that preliminary findings suggest the victim’s father had previously violated traffic laws. “Based on available information, Mr. Alade is a serial traffic offender. He was arrested for a similar offense a few weeks ago.”

In his remarks, Commissioner for Information Prince Dotun Oyelade assured the public that the case would not be swept under the carpet.

“What Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration stands for is justice, and in this matter, we will ensure that justice is served,” he said.

He further urged the police to intensify training of its personnel in firearms handling and community engagement, while promising that the government will support the grieving family and discourage misinformation.

OYRTMA Chairman, Major Adesagba, also condemned the rising cases of traffic violations and the increasing assaults on the agency’s personnel.

He revealed that eight of his officers had suffered injuries this year, including cases of broken limbs.

“This led us to request security backup from the police for our operations,” Adesagba said.

He also disclosed that the father of the deceased had recently paid a fine for parking in a no-parking zone, reiterating the need for residents to obey traffic regulations.

While describing the incident as unfortunate, he called for calm and assured that all responsible parties would be held accountable.

